On Wednesday, Isaac Paredes (coming off going 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .257 with 20 doubles, 24 home runs and 43 walks.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Paredes has had a hit in 61 of 110 games this season (55.5%), including multiple hits 26 times (23.6%).

He has homered in 19.1% of his games in 2023 (21 of 110), and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 41.8% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.1% of his games this year (43 of 110), with two or more runs 13 times (11.8%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 57 .247 AVG .265 .345 OBP .367 .518 SLG .490 20 XBH 24 13 HR 11 41 RBI 37 32/20 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings