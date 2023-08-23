On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.

Siri has had a hit in 49 of 83 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.9%).

He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his chances at the plate.

Siri has an RBI in 33 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .245 AVG .201 .297 OBP .235 .510 SLG .521 15 XBH 20 11 HR 13 26 RBI 26 53/10 K/BB 60/7 4 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings