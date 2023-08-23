Jose Siri vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jose Siri (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .223 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 49 of 83 games this year (59.0%), including multiple hits 14 times (16.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 26.5% of his games this season, and 7.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Siri has an RBI in 33 of 83 games this year, with multiple RBI in 14 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 45.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.245
|AVG
|.201
|.297
|OBP
|.235
|.510
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|26
|53/10
|K/BB
|60/7
|4
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (178 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.52 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 130 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 26th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's 5.52 ERA ranks 57th, 1.473 WHIP ranks 57th, and 5.7 K/9 ranks 59th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.