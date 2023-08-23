On Wednesday, Randy Arozarena (batting .317 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) against the Rockies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .261 with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 80th in slugging.

In 61.2% of his 121 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.5% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 61 times this season (50.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 60 .268 AVG .256 .383 OBP .355 .437 SLG .423 17 XBH 17 9 HR 10 40 RBI 32 54/30 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings