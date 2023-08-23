Rays vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 23
Wednesday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (76-51) against the Colorado Rockies (48-77) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 6:40 PM on August 23.
The probable pitchers are Aaron Civale (6-3) for the Rays and Austin Gomber (9-9) for the Rockies.
Rays vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rays Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have entered the game as favorites 101 times this season and won 66, or 65.3%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has a record of 10-1 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Rays.
- Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 681 total runs this season.
- The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 16
|@ Giants
|W 6-1
|Aaron Civale vs Ryan Walker
|August 18
|@ Angels
|W 9-6
|Erasmo Ramírez vs Tyler Anderson
|August 19
|@ Angels
|L 7-6
|Tyler Glasnow vs Chase Silseth
|August 19
|@ Angels
|W 18-4
|Zach Eflin vs Patrick Sandoval
|August 22
|Rockies
|W 12-4
|Zack Littell vs Ty Blach
|August 23
|Rockies
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Austin Gomber
|August 24
|Rockies
|-
|TBA vs Peter Lambert
|August 25
|Yankees
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Gerrit Cole
|August 26
|Yankees
|-
|Tyler Glasnow vs Clarke Schmidt
|August 27
|Yankees
|-
|Zack Littell vs Carlos Rodón
|August 29
|@ Marlins
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jesús Luzardo
