Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Austin Gomber, who is starting for the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -275, while the underdog Rockies have +220 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rays gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rays vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games. Tampa Bay games have gone over the total four straight times, and the average total in this streak was 8.9 runs.

Discover More About This Game

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 65.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (66-35).

Tampa Bay has gone 10-1 (winning 90.9% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Tampa Bay has combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times this season for a 68-55-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 10-7-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-22 35-29 30-23 46-28 59-44 17-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.