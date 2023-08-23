Yandy Diaz and Ryan McMahon are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Colorado Rockies play at Tropicana Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Aaron Civale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Civale Stats

The Rays will hand the ball to Aaron Civale (6-3) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Civale will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Civale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants Aug. 16 6.0 5 0 0 5 1 vs. Guardians Aug. 11 5.0 7 2 2 2 1 at Tigers Aug. 5 4.1 9 3 3 4 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 6.0 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals Jul. 25 8.0 5 1 1 5 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has 27 doubles, 16 home runs, 49 walks and 62 RBI (138 total hits).

He's slashing .328/.404/.506 on the season.

Diaz will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .440 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 115 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 63 walks and 72 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .261/.369/.430 so far this season.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Giants Aug. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 56 walks and 65 RBI (112 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .252/.335/.463 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 1-for-3 3 1 3 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has recorded 114 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 57 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .259/.297/.430 slash line on the year.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Aug. 18 2-for-4 3 1 3 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 16 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

