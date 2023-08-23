On Wednesday, Yandy Diaz (.460 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404), slugging percentage (.506) and total hits (138) this season.

He ranks fourth in batting average, fourth in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.

Diaz will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .440 during his last outings.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 77 of 108 games this season (71.3%), including 43 multi-hit games (39.8%).

He has homered in 14.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 108), and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Diaz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.9%.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .359 AVG .297 .430 OBP .378 .550 SLG .462 22 XBH 21 9 HR 7 35 RBI 27 39/24 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

