Brandon Lowe vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Rockies Player Props
|Rays vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Rays vs Rockies
|Rays vs Rockies Odds
|Rays vs Rockies Prediction
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .220.
- In 57.8% of his 83 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 19.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (30 of 83), with two or more runs 10 times (12.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.225
|AVG
|.216
|.323
|OBP
|.313
|.413
|SLG
|.438
|12
|XBH
|15
|7
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|24
|54/19
|K/BB
|39/20
|4
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.57).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Rockies are sending Lambert (3-4) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.