Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .351 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while batting .220.

In 57.8% of his 83 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 19.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36.1% of his games this season (30 of 83), with two or more runs 10 times (12.0%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .225 AVG .216 .323 OBP .313 .413 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 24 54/19 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings