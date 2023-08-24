At +10000, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are No. 28 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of August 24.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

The Buccaneers and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay put up 346.7 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 15th in the . Defensively, it ranked ninth, allowing 324.3 yards per game.

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 on the road.

Tampa Bay was winless as the underdog (0-3) last season, but went 8-6 as the contest's favored team.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

Chris Godwin had 104 receptions for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns in 15 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Rachaad White rushed for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one TD.

In seven games with the Panthers, Baker Mayfield threw for 1,313 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.8%.

In 17 games last year, Devin White posted 5.5 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 124 tackles.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

