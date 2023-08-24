Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .578 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the mound, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has 97 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 76th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
  • In 62 of 111 games this season (55.9%) Paredes has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (23.4%).
  • He has homered in 19.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42.3% of his games this season, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored in 44 games this season (39.6%), including 13 multi-run games (11.7%).

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 57
.247 AVG .265
.347 OBP .367
.529 SLG .490
21 XBH 24
14 HR 11
42 RBI 37
33/21 K/BB 45/23
1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.57).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents are batting .261 against him.
