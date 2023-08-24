The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Rockies.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .200 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Aranda has a base hit in four of eight games played this season (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this year.

Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this year.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 .111 AVG .273 .200 OBP .385 .222 SLG .545 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 4/1 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

