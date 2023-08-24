Luke Raley -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rockies.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .252.

In 55 of 98 games this year (56.1%) Raley has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (20.4%).

He has homered in 15 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 5% of his chances at the plate.

Raley has an RBI in 30 of 98 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (37.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (12.2%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .218 AVG .278 .320 OBP .346 .466 SLG .527 19 XBH 20 6 HR 11 16 RBI 28 48/13 K/BB 60/11 6 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings