Randy Arozarena vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.440 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks while batting .261.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.
- In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (15.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arozarena has driven home a run in 44 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 62 of 122 games this season, and more than once 15 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|60
|.267
|AVG
|.256
|.383
|OBP
|.355
|.447
|SLG
|.423
|18
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|10
|41
|RBI
|32
|56/30
|K/BB
|69/33
|11
|SB
|4
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .261 to his opponents.
