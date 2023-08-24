The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.440 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Rockies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 63 walks while batting .261.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

In 61.5% of his 122 games this season, Arozarena has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 33 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 122 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 19 of them (15.6%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has driven home a run in 44 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 62 of 122 games this season, and more than once 15 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 60 .267 AVG .256 .383 OBP .355 .447 SLG .423 18 XBH 17 10 HR 10 41 RBI 32 56/30 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings