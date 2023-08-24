Thursday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) and the Colorado Rockies (48-78) matching up at Tropicana Field in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 7-3 win for the heavily favored Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on August 24.

The Rockies will hand the ball to Peter Lambert (3-4, 0.00), while the Rays' starting pitcher for this game has yet to be announced.

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 7, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 102 times this season and won 67, or 65.7%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 17-5 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 69.2% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 687 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).

Rays Schedule