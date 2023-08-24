The Tampa Bay Rays versus Colorado Rockies game on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Isaac Paredes and Charlie Blackmon.

The Rockies are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-225). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -225 +185 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For five straight games, Tampa Bay and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.7 runs.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 67-35 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 65.7% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Rays have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Tampa Bay has played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-55-4).

The Rays have collected a 10-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.8% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 42-22 35-29 30-23 47-28 59-44 18-7

