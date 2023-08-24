How to Watch the Rays vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 24
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 186 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .449 slugging percentage.
- The Rays' .261 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (687 total).
- The Rays' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.196).
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Away
|Erasmo Ramírez
|Tyler Anderson
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chase Silseth
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|W 18-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|-
|Peter Lambert
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Sandy Alcantara
