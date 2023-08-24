Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank fourth-best in baseball with 186 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .449 slugging percentage.

The Rays' .261 batting average is fourth-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (687 total).

The Rays' .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.

The Rays strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay has a 3.89 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.196).

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Angels W 9-6 Away Erasmo Ramírez Tyler Anderson 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies - Home - Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away - Sandy Alcantara

