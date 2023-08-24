Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (48-78) at Tropicana Field on Thursday, August 24, with a start time of 1:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +185 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-225). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for this matchup.

Rays vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - TB vs Peter Lambert - COL (3-4, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Rays and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rays (-225), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Rays are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.44 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Yandy Díaz get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 102 times and won 67, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Rays have a 17-5 record (winning 77.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Rockies have won in 43, or 39.1%, of the 110 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious one time in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 8-2-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +225 - 2nd

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.