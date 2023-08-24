Bookmakers have set player props for Yandy Diaz and others when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has collected 140 hits with 27 doubles, 16 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 65 runs.

He has a slash line of .329/.406/.506 on the season.

Diaz will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .422 with four doubles, four walks and eight RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Aug. 23 2-for-4 0 0 3 2 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 3-for-5 2 0 2 4 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 19 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 at Angels Aug. 18 2-for-6 1 0 0 2

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 116 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 63 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .261/.369/.435 on the year.

Arozarena heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rockies Aug. 22 2-for-3 2 0 2 2 0 at Angels Aug. 19 3-for-6 3 1 2 6 0 at Angels Aug. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 18 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

