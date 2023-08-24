The Tampa Bay Rays (77-51) hope to sweep a three-game series versus the Colorado Rockies (48-78), at 1:10 PM ET on Thursday.

The Rockies will look to Peter Lambert (3-4, 0.00), while the Rays' starting pitcher for this game is yet to be determined.

Rays vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: TBA - TB vs Lambert - COL (3-4, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

In 21 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.

Lambert is trying to secure his third quality start in a row in this matchup.

Lambert will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 innings per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 21 outings this season.

