The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto (hitting .259 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 8
.000 AVG .364
.091 OBP .391
.000 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
4/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.57).
  • The Rockies give up the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .261 to opposing hitters.
