The Tampa Bay Rays, including Rene Pinto (hitting .259 in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and four RBI), take on starter Peter Lambert and the Colorado Rockies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rene Pinto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has a home run and two walks while hitting .250.

Pinto has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this season (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Pinto has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 8 .000 AVG .364 .091 OBP .391 .000 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 4/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings