Yandy Diaz -- hitting .422 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Rockies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Peter Lambert TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.912) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Diaz is batting .458 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 71.6% of his games this year (78 of 109), with at least two hits 44 times (40.4%).

Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (14.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 58 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .362 AVG .297 .434 OBP .378 .549 SLG .462 22 XBH 21 9 HR 7 38 RBI 27 39/25 K/BB 39/25 0 SB 0

