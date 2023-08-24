Yandy Diaz -- hitting .422 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Rockies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yandy Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.912) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
  • Diaz is batting .458 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
  • Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 71.6% of his games this year (78 of 109), with at least two hits 44 times (40.4%).
  • Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (14.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
  • He has scored in 58 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
55 GP 53
.362 AVG .297
.434 OBP .378
.549 SLG .462
22 XBH 21
9 HR 7
38 RBI 27
39/25 K/BB 39/25
0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.