Yandy Díaz vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 24
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Yandy Diaz -- hitting .422 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Colorado Rockies, with Peter Lambert on the hill, on August 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a walk) against the Rockies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rockies Starter: Peter Lambert
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.406), slugging percentage (.506) and OPS (.912) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Diaz is batting .458 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 71.6% of his games this year (78 of 109), with at least two hits 44 times (40.4%).
- Looking at the 109 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (14.7%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven home a run in 41 games this year (37.6%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 58 games this year (53.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|53
|.362
|AVG
|.297
|.434
|OBP
|.378
|.549
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|39/25
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.57 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lambert gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.02 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.02, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .261 batting average against him.
