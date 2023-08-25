Brandon Lowe -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .218.
  • Lowe has gotten a hit in 48 of 84 games this year (57.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.5%).
  • Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (19.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Lowe has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
  • He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 42
.220 AVG .216
.321 OBP .313
.404 SLG .438
12 XBH 15
7 HR 9
26 RBI 24
55/19 K/BB 39/20
4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cole (10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
