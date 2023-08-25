Brandon Lowe -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .218.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 48 of 84 games this year (57.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (15.5%).

Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (19.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 30 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .220 AVG .216 .321 OBP .313 .404 SLG .438 12 XBH 15 7 HR 9 26 RBI 24 55/19 K/BB 39/20 4 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings