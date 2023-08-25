Christian Bethancourt vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- hitting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Rockies.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .231 with 15 doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks.
- Bethancourt enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 54.9% of his 82 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.9% of them.
- In eight games this year, he has homered (9.8%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 24.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (37.8%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.235
|AVG
|.227
|.279
|OBP
|.250
|.394
|SLG
|.364
|13
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|33/8
|K/BB
|39/5
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-4) out to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
