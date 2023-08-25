Ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Sparks (14-18), the Atlanta Dream (16-17) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, August 25 at Gateway Center Arena.

Their last time out, the Dream lost 112-100 to the Aces on Tuesday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 12.4 2.1 2.4 Chiney Ogwumike Out Foot 8.4 4.3 1.3 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ION

ION Location: College Park, Georgia

College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Allisha Gray puts up 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 38.5% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cheyenne Parker paces the Dream at 6.7 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.8 assists and 14.0 points.

Haley Jones posts 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 35.6% from the field.

Monique Billings is posting 4.3 points, 0.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Dream vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 161.5

