Harold Ramirez vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Harold Ramirez (batting .405 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Ramirez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez has 13 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while batting .308.
- Ramirez has picked up a hit in 59 of 95 games this season, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (9.5%, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.7% of his games this year, Ramirez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (37.9%), including six multi-run games (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rays Players vs the Yankees
- Click Here for Randy Arozarena
- Click Here for Josh Lowe
- Click Here for Yandy Díaz
- Click Here for Brandon Lowe
- Click Here for Jose Siri
- Click Here for Rene Pinto
- Click Here for Luke Raley
- Click Here for Isaac Paredes
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|43
|.276
|AVG
|.342
|.326
|OBP
|.378
|.491
|SLG
|.401
|18
|XBH
|6
|8
|HR
|1
|27
|RBI
|21
|38/11
|K/BB
|23/8
|3
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Cole (10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.