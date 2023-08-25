Isaac Paredes vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- batting .311 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Yankees Player Props
|Rays vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Rays vs Yankees Prediction
|How to Watch Rays vs Yankees
|Rays vs Yankees Odds
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes has 98 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Paredes is batting .364 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Paredes has gotten a hit in 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of them (12.5%).
- He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.249
|AVG
|.265
|.350
|OBP
|.367
|.542
|SLG
|.490
|22
|XBH
|24
|15
|HR
|11
|43
|RBI
|37
|33/21
|K/BB
|45/23
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks second, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.