Isaac Paredes -- batting .311 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on August 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

  • Paredes has 98 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 75th in batting average, 23rd in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
  • Paredes is batting .364 with three homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Paredes has gotten a hit in 63 of 112 games this year (56.3%), including 26 multi-hit games (23.2%).
  • In 20.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Paredes has picked up an RBI in 48 games this year (42.9%), with two or more RBI in 14 of them (12.5%).
  • He has scored in 40.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.6%.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 57
.249 AVG .265
.350 OBP .367
.542 SLG .490
22 XBH 24
15 HR 11
43 RBI 37
33/21 K/BB 45/23
1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (161 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks second, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th.
