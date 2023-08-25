Jose Siri vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Jose Siri and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri has 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks while batting .226.
- In 58.8% of his games this season (50 of 85), Siri has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (25.9%), and in 7.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has driven in a run in 33 games this season (38.8%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (16.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 39 of 85 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.201
|.300
|OBP
|.235
|.507
|SLG
|.521
|15
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|13
|26
|RBI
|26
|55/10
|K/BB
|60/7
|5
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole (10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5).
