On Friday, Josh Lowe (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .281 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.

Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers during his last games.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (67 of 101), with at least two hits 29 times (28.7%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this season (16.8%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 42 games this year (41.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 45.5% of his games this season (46 of 101), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 54 .278 AVG .284 .299 OBP .344 .438 SLG .543 17 XBH 24 4 HR 13 20 RBI 48 43/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 13

Yankees Pitching Rankings