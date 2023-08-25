Josh Lowe vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Josh Lowe (batting .341 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .281 with 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks.
- Lowe will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers during his last games.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 66.3% of his games this season (67 of 101), with at least two hits 29 times (28.7%).
- He has gone deep in 17 games this season (16.8%), homering in 4.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 42 games this year (41.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 45.5% of his games this season (46 of 101), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.9%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|54
|.278
|AVG
|.284
|.299
|OBP
|.344
|.438
|SLG
|.543
|17
|XBH
|24
|4
|HR
|13
|20
|RBI
|48
|43/5
|K/BB
|55/18
|12
|SB
|13
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
