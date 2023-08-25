Luke Raley vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .256 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.
- Raley has gotten at least one hit in 56.6% of his games this year (56 of 99), with multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).
- In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (31 of 99), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 38 times this season (38.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|49
|.228
|AVG
|.278
|.327
|OBP
|.346
|.507
|SLG
|.527
|21
|XBH
|20
|7
|HR
|11
|17
|RBI
|28
|49/13
|K/BB
|60/11
|6
|SB
|6
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went four innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 3.03 ERA ranks second, 1.073 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 19th.
