The Tampa Bay Rays, including Luke Raley and his .625 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

TV Channel: BSSUN

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .256 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

Raley has gotten at least one hit in 56.6% of his games this year (56 of 99), with multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).

In 16 games this season, he has homered (16.2%, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate).

Raley has had at least one RBI in 31.3% of his games this season (31 of 99), with more than one RBI 11 times (11.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this season (38.4%), including 13 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .228 AVG .278 .327 OBP .346 .507 SLG .527 21 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 28 49/13 K/BB 60/11 6 SB 6

