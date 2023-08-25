The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 79 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Arozarena enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350 with two homers.

Arozarena has reached base via a hit in 76 games this season (of 123 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.

Looking at the 123 games he has played this year, he's homered in 19 of them (15.4%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 44 games this season (35.8%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (51.2%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 60 .268 AVG .256 .385 OBP .355 .445 SLG .423 18 XBH 17 10 HR 10 41 RBI 32 57/31 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings