Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in MLB play with 189 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .450.

The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).

Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (692 total runs).

The Rays rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.196).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Eflin is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year.

Eflin is looking to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Angels L 7-6 Away Tyler Glasnow Chase Silseth 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees - Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away - Sandy Alcantara 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen

