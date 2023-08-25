How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field on Friday at Tropicana Field against Zach Eflin, who is projected to start for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank third in MLB play with 189 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Tampa Bay ranks fourth in MLB, slugging .450.
- The Rays have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.261).
- Tampa Bay has the No. 4 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (692 total runs).
- The Rays rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay's 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.196).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Eflin makes the start for the Rays, his 25th of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.58 ERA and 136 strikeouts through 138 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Eflin is looking to record his 15th quality start of the year.
- Eflin is looking to collect his 21st start of five or more innings this year in this outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|L 7-6
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Chase Silseth
|8/19/2023
|Angels
|W 18-4
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/22/2023
|Rockies
|W 12-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Ty Blach
|8/23/2023
|Rockies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Austin Gomber
|8/24/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Peter Lambert
|8/25/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Gerrit Cole
|8/26/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/27/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Carlos Rodón
|8/29/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|-
|Sandy Alcantara
|9/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Logan Allen
