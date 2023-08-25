On Friday, August 25, Yandy Diaz's Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) host Gleyber Torres' New York Yankees (61-66) at Tropicana Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +110. A 7-run total has been listed for this matchup.

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Gerrit Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 68 out of the 103 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Rays have a record of 60-23 (72.3%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (35.7%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 11-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.