The Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) host the New York Yankees (61-66) to open a three-game series at Tropicana Field, with first pitch at 6:40 PM ET on Friday. The Rays are on the back of a series victory over the Rockies, and the Yankees a series loss to the Nationals.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-7) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (10-4) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (13-7, 3.58 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (10-4, 3.03 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (13-7) will take the mound for the Rays, his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in six innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 3.58 ERA this season with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.2 walks per nine across 24 games.

In 24 starts this season, he's earned 14 quality starts.

In 24 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 20 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 24 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Zach Eflin vs. Yankees

The Yankees have scored 538 runs this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB. They have 953 hits, 29th in baseball, with 176 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Yankees to go 10-for-43 with a double, two home runs and four RBI in 12 innings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during 26 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .219 to opposing batters.

Cole has 18 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cole is looking to pick up his 25th start of five or more innings this year in this outing.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

The 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

Gerrit Cole vs. Rays

He will face off against a Rays squad that is hitting .261 as a unit (fourth in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .450 (fourth in the league) with 189 total home runs (third in MLB action).

Cole has thrown 17 innings, giving up nine earned runs on 17 hits while striking out 18 against the Rays this season.

