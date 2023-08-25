Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (78-51) and New York Yankees (61-66) matching up at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on August 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (13-7) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (10-4) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Rays vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have won 68 out of the 103 games, or 66%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay is 60-23 this season when entering a game favored by -135 or more on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 692 runs this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule