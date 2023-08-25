On Friday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Rene Pinto At The Plate

Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .257.

Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .077 AVG .364 .143 OBP .391 .077 SLG .500 0 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 6/1 K/BB 6/1 0 SB 0

