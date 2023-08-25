Rene Pinto vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Rene Pinto At The Plate
- Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .257.
- Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|.077
|AVG
|.364
|.143
|OBP
|.391
|.077
|SLG
|.500
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|6/1
|K/BB
|6/1
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.3 per game).
- Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
