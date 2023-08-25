On Friday, Rene Pinto (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Rene Pinto Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Rene Pinto At The Plate

  • Pinto has a home run and two walks while batting .257.
  • Pinto has gotten a hit in six of 14 games this season (42.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In two games this year, Pinto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Rene Pinto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
.077 AVG .364
.143 OBP .391
.077 SLG .500
0 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
6/1 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (161 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his 27th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers.
