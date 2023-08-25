Yandy Díaz vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.402), slugging percentage (.501) and OPS (.904) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters, he ranks fourth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fifth and he is 23rd in slugging.
- In 70.9% of his 110 games this season, Diaz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 41 games this year (37.3%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 110 games this year, and more than once 15 times.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|53
|.355
|AVG
|.297
|.427
|OBP
|.378
|.539
|SLG
|.462
|22
|XBH
|21
|9
|HR
|7
|38
|RBI
|27
|39/25
|K/BB
|39/25
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.08 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 161 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Yankees are sending Cole (10-4) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 170 strikeouts through 160 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went four innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks second in ERA (3.03), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 19th in K/9 (9.5).
