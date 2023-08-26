The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl as of August 26.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay put together a 4-12-1 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Buccaneers games.

Tampa Bay averaged 346.7 yards per game offensively last year (15th in ), and it gave up 324.3 yards per game (ninth) on defense.

At home last year, the Buccaneers were 5-4. Away, they were 3-5.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

In the NFC South the Buccaneers were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Buccaneers Impact Players

Mike Evans had 77 receptions for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games last year.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

On the ground, Mayfield scored one touchdown and picked up 89 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Chris Godwin scored three TDs, hauling in 104 balls for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game).

Rachaad White ran for 481 yards (28.3 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Devin White collected 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

Buccaneers Player Futures

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6000 3 September 25 Eagles - +800 4 October 1 @ Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 Lions - +2200 7 October 22 Falcons - +8000 8 October 26 @ Bills - +900 9 November 5 @ Texans - +20000 10 November 12 Titans - +10000 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +1000 12 November 26 @ Colts - +15000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +8000 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +3000 17 December 31 Saints - +4000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

Odds are current as of August 26 at 5:20 AM ET.