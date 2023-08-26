In the game between the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Florida International Panthers on Saturday, August 26 at 9:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (-12) Over (57.5) Louisiana Tech 37 Florida International 23

Florida International Betting Info (2022)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers put together a 5-7-0 ATS record last season.

Florida International's ATS record as an underdog of 12 points or greater was 4-5 last year.

A total of six of Panthers games last year hit the over.

Last season, Florida International's games resulted in an average scoring total of 57.8, which is 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this contest.

The Bulldogs went 6-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine of Bulldogs games last season went over the point total.

The point total average for Louisiana Tech games last season was 60.6, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Bulldogs 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana Tech 29 37.9 40.2 30.2 21 43.4 Florida International 18.7 37.3 22.8 36.5 14.5 38

