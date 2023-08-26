The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (0-0) will face off against a fellow CUSA opponent, the Florida International Panthers (0-0) in a matchup on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium. The Panthers are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 11 points. The over/under in this outing is 58.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Louisiana Tech vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Louisiana Tech Moneyline Florida International Moneyline
BetMGM Louisiana Tech (-11) 58.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Louisiana Tech (-11) 58.5 -410 +320 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Louisiana Tech (-11) 58.5 -417 +320 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Louisiana Tech (-10) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Florida International vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

  • Florida International won five games against the spread last year, failing to cover seven times.
  • The Panthers were an underdog by 11 points or more nine times last season, and covered the spread in four of those games.
  • Louisiana Tech won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Florida International 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.