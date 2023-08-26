On Saturday, Isaac Paredes (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Clarke Schmidt. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes has 99 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .257 with 46 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Paredes is batting .409 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 56.6% of his games this season (64 of 113), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (23.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 20.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.5% of his games this season, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season (45 of 113), with two or more runs 13 times (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .249 AVG .265 .348 OBP .367 .536 SLG .490 22 XBH 24 15 HR 11 43 RBI 37 33/21 K/BB 45/23 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings