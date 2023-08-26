The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

Aranda is batting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.

In four of nine games this year, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 .083 AVG .273 .154 OBP .385 .167 SLG .545 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 2 RBI 1 6/1 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings