The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate

  • Aranda is batting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.
  • In four of nine games this year, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
.083 AVG .273
.154 OBP .385
.167 SLG .545
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
2 RBI 1
6/1 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
