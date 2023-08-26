Jonathan Aranda vs. Yankees Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Jonathan Aranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate
- Aranda is batting .174 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- In four of nine games this year, Aranda got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Aranda has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this year.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|.083
|AVG
|.273
|.154
|OBP
|.385
|.167
|SLG
|.545
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|6/1
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 123 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.68 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 26 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
