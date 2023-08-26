After the first round of the TOUR Championship, Jordan Spieth is currently 26th with a score of -1.

Jordan Spieth is currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Jordan Spieth Insights

Spieth has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 15 rounds.

Spieth has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Spieth has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Spieth has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Spieth will attempt to continue his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -5 267 0 16 5 7 $7.1M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In his past eight appearances at this event, Spieth has three top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win.

In his last eight attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

Spieth finished 26th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

At 7,346 yards, East Lake Golf Club is set up as a par-70 for this week. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,005 yards.

The average course Spieth has played in the past year has been nine yards shorter than the 7,346 yards East Lake Golf Club will be at for this event.

Spieth's Last Time Out

Spieth was in the 22nd percentile on par 3s at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the BMW Championship, which placed him in the 22nd percentile among all competitors.

Spieth was better than 49% of the field at the BMW Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Spieth carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Spieth recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Spieth carded fewer birdies or better (seven) than the tournament average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that last outing, Spieth's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Spieth ended the BMW Championship with a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Spieth carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.5).

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Spieth's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.