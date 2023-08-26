Jose Siri, with a slugging percentage of .412 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the mound, August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Yankees.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is batting .224 with 10 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 17 walks.
  • Siri has gotten a hit in 50 of 86 games this year (58.1%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (17.4%).
  • In 22 games this season, he has hit a home run (25.6%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).
  • Siri has had an RBI in 33 games this season (38.4%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (46.5%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
46 GP 40
.245 AVG .201
.294 OBP .235
.497 SLG .521
15 XBH 20
11 HR 13
26 RBI 26
56/10 K/BB 60/7
6 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 26th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 26 games this season. Opponents are hitting .267 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.