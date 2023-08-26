The Tampa Bay Rays, including Josh Lowe and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 22 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .278.

In 67 of 102 games this year (65.7%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 29 of those games he had more than one (28.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (17 of 102), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 42 games this year (41.2%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (15.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 46 games this season (45.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 54 .271 AVG .284 .292 OBP .344 .428 SLG .543 17 XBH 24 4 HR 13 20 RBI 48 45/5 K/BB 55/18 12 SB 13

Yankees Pitching Rankings