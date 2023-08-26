Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .625 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees, with Clarke Schmidt on the hill, on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is batting .256 with 20 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 24 walks.

Raley has picked up a hit in 56.6% of his 99 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 16.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 31 games this year (31.3%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (11.1%).

He has scored in 38 of 99 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 49 .228 AVG .278 .327 OBP .346 .507 SLG .527 21 XBH 20 7 HR 11 17 RBI 28 49/13 K/BB 60/11 6 SB 6

