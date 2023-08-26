Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland is the setting for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's (0-0) matchup against the Navy Midshipmen (0-0) on August 26, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on NBC. The Fighting Irish are a 20.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Notre Dame vs. Navy matchup.

Notre Dame vs. Navy Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium
  • City: Dublin, Ireland
  • Venue: Aviva Stadium

Notre Dame vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Notre Dame Moneyline Navy Moneyline
BetMGM Notre Dame (-20.5) 50.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Notre Dame (-20.5) 50.5 -1350 +800 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Notre Dame (-20.5) 50.5 -1667 +850 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Notre Dame (-20.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Notre Dame vs. Navy Betting Trends

  • Notre Dame compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Fighting Irish did not cover the spread when favored by 20.5 points or more last season (in two opportunities).
  • Navy compiled a 7-5-0 ATS record last season.

Notre Dame & Navy 2023 Futures Odds

Notre Dame
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
Navy
To Win the AAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

