Randy Arozarena and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

  • Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .259.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
  • In 61.3% of his games this year (76 of 124), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 44 games this year (35.5%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • He has scored at least once 63 times this season (50.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
64 GP 60
.263 AVG .256
.379 OBP .355
.438 SLG .423
18 XBH 17
10 HR 10
41 RBI 32
58/31 K/BB 69/33
11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Yankees will send Schmidt (8-7) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.68 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In 26 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.68, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
