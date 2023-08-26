Randy Arozarena and his .429 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (62 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the New York Yankees and Clarke Schmidt on August 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .259.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

In 61.3% of his games this year (76 of 124), Arozarena has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (26.6%) he recorded at least two.

In 19 games this season, he has gone deep (15.3%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

In 44 games this year (35.5%), Arozarena has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (12.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 63 times this season (50.8%), including 15 games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 60 .263 AVG .256 .379 OBP .355 .438 SLG .423 18 XBH 17 10 HR 10 41 RBI 32 58/31 K/BB 69/33 11 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings