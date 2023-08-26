Corey Seager and Max Kepler will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins take the field at Target Field on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank sixth in baseball with 178 total home runs.

Texas ranks second in MLB, slugging .458.

The Rangers' .269 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.6 runs per game (715 total runs).

The Rangers are second in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.

Texas' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in MLB (1.236).

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins have hit 180 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 415 extra-base hits, Minnesota ranks 10th in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.

The Twins have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.

Minnesota ranks 15th in the majors with 580 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Twins rank last in strikeouts per game (10.3) among MLB offenses.

Minnesota strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Minnesota pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.91 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Twins have a combined WHIP of just 1.208 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer (12-5 with a 3.77 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Scherzer heads into the matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this season.

Scherzer has pitched five or more innings in a game 19 times this season entering this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 23 appearances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins' Joe Ryan (9-8) will make his 23rd start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 2 against the St. Louis Cardinals, throwing four innings and giving up seven earned runs.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Ryan has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 22 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

In 22 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Brewers L 6-2 Home Max Scherzer Adrian Houser 8/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Away Jordan Montgomery Joe Mantiply 8/22/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Jon Gray Zac Gallen 8/24/2023 Twins L 7-5 Away Andrew Heaney Pablo Lopez 8/25/2023 Twins L 12-2 Away Dane Dunning Sonny Gray 8/26/2023 Twins - Away Max Scherzer Joe Ryan 8/27/2023 Twins - Away Jordan Montgomery Bailey Ober 8/28/2023 Mets - Away Jon Gray Tylor Megill 8/29/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Heaney José Quintana 8/30/2023 Mets - Away Dane Dunning Kodai Senga 9/1/2023 Twins - Home Max Scherzer -

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 8/20/2023 Pirates W 2-0 Home Dallas Keuchel Ryan Borucki 8/22/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Away Bailey Ober Wade Miley 8/23/2023 Brewers L 8-7 Away Kenta Maeda Corbin Burnes 8/24/2023 Rangers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Andrew Heaney 8/25/2023 Rangers W 12-2 Home Sonny Gray Dane Dunning 8/26/2023 Rangers - Home Joe Ryan Max Scherzer 8/27/2023 Rangers - Home Bailey Ober Jordan Montgomery 8/28/2023 Guardians - Home Kenta Maeda Xzavion Curry 8/29/2023 Guardians - Home Pablo Lopez Gavin Williams 8/30/2023 Guardians - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Bibee 9/1/2023 Rangers - Away - Max Scherzer

