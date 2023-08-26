Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in baseball with 190 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay ranks fourth in baseball with a .449 slugging percentage.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .260 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the fourth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.3 runs per game (694 total).

The Rays' .331 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rays' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.1 K/9, the eighth-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.90 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rays have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.199).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow (6-4) takes the mound for the Rays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.35 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Glasnow is looking to record his seventh quality start of the year.

Glasnow will look to build upon a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

He has surrendered at least one earned run in all of his outings.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 8/19/2023 Angels W 18-4 Away Zach Eflin Patrick Sandoval 8/22/2023 Rockies W 12-4 Home Zack Littell Ty Blach 8/23/2023 Rockies W 6-5 Home Aaron Civale Austin Gomber 8/24/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Shawn Armstrong Peter Lambert 8/25/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Zach Eflin Gerrit Cole 8/26/2023 Yankees - Home Tyler Glasnow Clarke Schmidt 8/27/2023 Yankees - Home Zack Littell Carlos Rodón 8/29/2023 Marlins - Away Aaron Civale Jesús Luzardo 8/30/2023 Marlins - Away - Sandy Alcantara 9/1/2023 Guardians - Away Zach Eflin Logan Allen 9/2/2023 Guardians - Away Tyler Glasnow Noah Syndergaard

