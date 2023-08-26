The Tampa Bay Rays (78-52) and the New York Yankees (62-66) will match up on Saturday, August 26 at Tropicana Field, with Tyler Glasnow starting for the Rays and Clarke Schmidt taking the mound for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Rays vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (6-4, 3.35 ERA) vs Schmidt - NYY (8-7, 4.68 ERA)

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 68, or 65.4%, of the 104 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rays have a record of 32-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (78% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times.

The Yankees have come away with 16 wins in the 43 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have won all of their four games in which they were named as at least a +150 moneyline underdog.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Lowe 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Jose Siri 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1100 6th 2nd Win AL East +200 - 2nd

